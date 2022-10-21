Lionel Messi made a journalist cry

Last night, the Argentinian television channel Live-TV aired an exclusive interview with Lionel Messi. The opportunity for the Pulga to discuss the 2022 World Cup, which will be the last of his career, and his future at PSG or elsewhere. An interview rich in emotions, and not only for the 35-year-old player.

What’s next after this ad

When the interview was over, the journalist, Pablo Giralt, burst into tears. This presenter, who is a star in Argentina, cried as he fulfilled a dream by interviewing Messi. “My life’s dream was to have a one-on-one conversation with Messi. I am someone who loves him, who admires him and who had the chance to accompany him. For me, it is very important to be able to achieve this. Thanks to the generosity of Leo and his father”he confessed, while his words were relayed by brand. Touched, Lionel Messi supported the journalist.