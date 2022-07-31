Lionel Messi makes a decision that frustrates the club’s leaders

With a contract that expires in June 2023, Lionel Messi, the attacking midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain (35 years old, 34 matches and 11 goals in all competitions for the 2021-2022 season), has the possibility of extending it until June 2024.

However, this option cannot be exercised with the consent of both parties. Even if the Parisian club has started to talk to his entourage, the Argentinian international refuses for the moment to talk about his future, according to the media L’Equipe this Sunday.

The seven-time Golden Ball wishes to remain focused on the sporting aspect given the upcoming deadlines, including the 2022 World Cup and the Champions League. La Pulga had originally planned to leave PSG at the end of his contract (in 2023 or 2024) to try an adventure in Major League Soccer, perhaps at Inter Miami. But the situation could change if FC Barcelona decides to bring him back to Catalonia. All in all Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernandez and President Joan Laporta are very optimistic about it.

“He deserves a last chance at Barça, said coach Xavi in ​​a press conference before the Barça-New York Red Bulls clash. I said at the time. It’s a utopia to focus on Leo. I would like the era of Messi to be over. I think he deserves a second chance, a last chance, but that’s next year. He has a contract. I would like. Yes “.

