Lionel Messi more efficient than Karim Benzema this season, the canvas ignites

The season is coming to an end and the reports are falling. At Paris Saint-Germain, the historic title (10th) does not prevent having a feeling of frustration, especially for the supporters. The team had big stars, maybe too many stars. While Neymar disappointed on the pitch and behind the scenes and Sergio Ramos hardly played, Lionel Messi was only a shadow of himself apart from a few shards here and there. But to everyone’s surprise, according to a ranking, he is having a fairly good season since he is positioned ahead of a certain Karim Benzema as one of the most successful players this season.

And for the fans, it does not pass at all because we are far from this kind of action on the part of the Pulga …

Only Mbappé and Lewandowski do better

According to the website whoscored.com, the Argentinian ranks 3rd in a ranking that lists the best performing players this season in Europe. The criteria are as follows: we take into account the ratio of matches played, statistics (goals and assists, percentage of successful passes, clean sheets and election of man of the match) in the five major championships. And oddly, Messi reaches the score of 7.71/10 behind Robert Lewandowsi (7.93) and Kylian Mbappé (7.91).

We can read everything, hear everything, but the stat concerning the clean sheets (no goals conceded) in particular is quite surprising. We are not talking here about the impact or successful dribbling and even less about the course in the Champions League …

Here are the top 5:

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 7.93

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 7.91

3.

Lionel Messi (PSG) 7.71

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 7.68

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 7.68

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users have commented en masse on this ranking which, for most people, is quite far-fetched. Some only see statistics when they are not everything.

We read on Twitter:

”This ranking is just a disgrace to the Soccer , they are just consoling poor Messi. Meme Salah was more influential than Messi but hey…”

, they are just consoling poor Messi. Meme Salah was more influential than Messi but hey…” ”Messi he scored 5 goals and he is behind Benzema??? Ok the assists but Paris stops in the Champions League in the round of 16, we have to stop overprotecting the so-called stars. Messi was a crack there is no problem but today he is not even top 20…

”Those who made the classification have never seen a football match. Putting him behind Benzema with the season he is doing is just a joke, stop defending Messi at all costs…”

”No worries for Mbappe and Lewandowski but the top 3 must necessarily put KB9 who could even be first. Messi out of the top 10…

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













