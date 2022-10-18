Lionel Messi names 2 teams that are serious contenders for the 2022 World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Argentina striker Lionel Messi has named his favorites for the next FIFA World Cup.

Messi believes Brazil and France are strong contenders for victory in the quadrennial tournament as they have a strong core that have been playing together for some time.

“Big national teams, Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain, and I’m sure I’m forgetting some of them,” Messi said (via PSG Talk). “But if I have to keep one or two, today, I believe that Brazil and France are the two big candidates for this World Cup”.

Messi went on to explain why he thinks the Blues and the Selecao are the favorites to lift the famous trophy in Qatar this winter:

“They’ve had the same group for a long time. France, beyond the last Euro where things went badly, they have impressive players, the same coach for a long time. Brazil too. Today, I think they are the two favorites, even if all the big teams are candidates. »

While France will approach the World Cup in Qatar as defending champions, Brazil will want to end a 20-year drought when they begin their campaign. The South American giants last won the World Cup in 2002, beating Germany in the final of the competition played in Japan and South Korea.

The Blues have been placed in Group D with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. Brazil, meanwhile, are in Group G along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina, considered one of the favorites by fans and pundits, have been placed in Group C along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

