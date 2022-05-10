Lionel Messi new ambassador of Saudi Arabia (Visit Saudi)

For several years, Saudi Arabia has hosted numerous sporting events in order to promote the country as a new tourist destination. This week, the local tourist office welcomes the arrival of Lionel Messi.

After Formula 1, boxing, the Dakar, the Spanish Super Cup or even the takeover of the Premier League club Newcastle, Saudi Arabia seems to be taking a new step in its strategy of communication through sport and “soft power”.

Earlier this week, Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi shared a content sponsored by “Visit Saudi” on his social networks, with the Argentinian and his compatriot Leandro Paredes aboard a boat visiting the Red Sea.

For its part, the Saudi Arabian tourist office welcomed the arrival of Leo Messi. “From the Red Sea to historic Jeddah, the adventure of a lifetime awaits”.

As stated by the pro-government Saudi daily Al RiyadhTourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib has confirmed that Lionel Messi will become the new ambassador for tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “Today I welcome Lionel Messi and his friends to Saudi Arabia for a special holiday. This is not his first visit to the Kingdom, nor will it be his last, and I am happy to announce Messi as Saudi Tourism Ambassador.”

