Lionel Messi, new tourist ambassador of Saudi Arabia

On Twitter, the Saudi Tourism Minister, ahmed al-khatibannounced the following: “This is not his first visit to the kingdom and it will not be his last, and I am pleased to announce #Messi_Ambassador_Del_Tourism_Saudí“

The minister accompanied the text with a Messi’s photo along with a group of friends, among whom is also the Argentine soccer player of the PSG Leandro Paredesadding that the group will take “a special vacation where you will explore the treasures of the Red Sea”, the Jeddah Season festival and “ancient history“of the kingdom.

The announcement of the Argentine star as tourist ambassador of Saudi Arabia materialized despite the fact that multiple relatives of political prisoners and prisoners of conscience in the kingdom signed the petition last year “Don’t do it Messi“, considering the great impact that the agreement could have on the country’s image whitening campaign.

In January 2021, the English newspaper The Telegraph revealed that the Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was also contacted by Saudi Arabia to become its tourism ambassador, but the Portuguese footballer refused the offerfrom 6 million euros per year.

Messi’s controversial announcement also occurs in the midst of the controversy generated by the celebration of The Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, something that international organizations have denounced as serving as a campaign of ‘sport washing‘, that is, to clean up the country’s image through sporting events.

