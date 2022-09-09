Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé or someone else: Who is PSG’s best player?

Paris Saint-Germain have superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, but who among them is the best?

PSG have appointed the former coach of LOSC Lille Christophe Galtier as new manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. The club also had a successful summer transfer window as they signed six new players.

The Parisians have one of the best attack in the world, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé at their disposal. They also have players like Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma in their squad.

The French champions thus have one of the best squads in the world and are well equipped to compete on all fronts. However, one player stands out from the rest at the Parc des Princes at the moment.

The numbers of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé for PSG

Lionel Messi ended his 21 years at FC Barcelona last summer. He joined the Parisians on a free transfer and put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

However, the 35-year-old has had a disappointing start to his spell in France, with injuries also not helping his cause. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions last season, but many deemed the numbers poor given his standards.

Lionel Messi, however, has made a strong start to his second season at PSG. He found the back of the net four times and provided six assists for his teammates in eight appearances in all competitions.

As the Argentinian approaches the end of his career, Kylian Mbappé should be the poster child for Parisians in the years to come. The club paid a colossal sum of 180 million euros to make their loan from AS Monaco permanent in 2018.

Kylian Mbappé has contributed to 268 goals in 223 appearances for the Parc des Princes side. This season in particular, the 23-year-old has scored nine goals in six appearances in all competitions.

Neymar remains the most expensive player in football history after PSG shelled out €222m to sign him from Barcelona in 2017. The Brazilian’s time in Paris was often marred by injuries, but he continues to to be a key player for the club.

The 30-year-old has been in fine form for Galtier’s side this season, having scored nine goals and provided seven assists in eight appearances. Given that his stats are way above those of his teammates, Neymar is PSG’s best player right now.

After scoring nine goals this season, Kylian Mbappé is currently the Parisians’ second-best player. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, comes third.