“Lionel Messi no longer wants to play in Paris”

Pointed out following the early elimination in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain is studying the possibility of getting rid of the duo Messi – Neymar. A logical reflection for Etienne Moatti.

” The question needs to be asked. They are old players, for one, Lionel Messi, who clearly does not have an irresistible desire to play at PSG and for Neymar, his performance is still very much in decline. They have the two highest salaries in Ligue 1 and by far, huge salaries which weigh down the accounts of Paris Saint-Germain a little. So, if you have the possible possibility, even if it will be very complicated, of having a possibility of transferring them elsewhere, obviously you have to think about it“, launched Etienne Moatti on the set of TV Team.

Landed free this summer from FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi has a mixed record in Parisian colors with 7 goals and 11 assists in 26 games played in all competitions. The Pulga would also consider a departure for the MLS. Similar situation for Neymar who has only played 21 games this season for a total of 5 goals and 5 assists.

