Lionel Messi on the way to breaking a legendary record in the history of football
The Argentinian striker from Paris Saint-Germain is approaching one of the most prestigious records in the history of football held until then by one of his former teammates.
Decisive last Sunday during the victory against Nantes (4-0) by opening the score, Lionel Messi showed that he was determined to forget his season of adaptation in Paris. The Pulga also took the opportunity to win their 41st career title. A total monster but still not making him the most successful player on the football planet.
Indeed, the player with the biggest prize list is still called Dani Alves. The Brazilian international, former lieutenant of Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona, has 43 career titles and is still two lengths ahead of the 35-year-old striker.
But there is strong reason to think that Alves’ record could fall as early as this season when PSG obviously act as favorites to win all domestic competitions and also claim the Champions League every year.
If Messi wants to see things big, he can also dream of a coronation at the 2022 World Cup at the end of the year, in Qatar, to close the debate.