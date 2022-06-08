Lionel Messi once again singled out after Troyes

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: Di Maria, Navas, the time for the first transfer window files

PSG couldn’t do better than a draw yesterday against Troyes (2-2) after leading 2-0, and Lionel Messi didn’t have a great game. What the columnists of L’Equipe du Soir did not fail to point out yesterday. “Messi was very disappointing, commented Guillaume Dufy, the journalist for L’Equipe. He walks, he looks lost. He looks bored. Marquinhos said the players wanted to have fun but where is the fun for Messi? The Parisians have been on vacation for a month, since their elimination in Madrid”.

And to Bob Tahri to add: “Messi was of a rare poverty. He was unable to make a difference against Troyes. »

⚽️ Rankings of PSG scorers in Ligue 1 this season: 🥇 Mbappe (24 goals)

🥈 Neymar (12 goals)

🥉 Danilo and Marquinhos (5 goals) — Hadrian Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) May 9, 2022