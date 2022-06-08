Entertainment

Lionel Messi once again singled out after Troyes

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: Di Maria, Navas, the time for the first transfer window files

PSG couldn’t do better than a draw yesterday against Troyes (2-2) after leading 2-0, and Lionel Messi didn’t have a great game. What the columnists of L’Equipe du Soir did not fail to point out yesterday. “Messi was very disappointing, commented Guillaume Dufy, the journalist for L’Equipe. He walks, he looks lost. He looks bored. Marquinhos said the players wanted to have fun but where is the fun for Messi? The Parisians have been on vacation for a month, since their elimination in Madrid”.

And to Bob Tahri to add: “Messi was of a rare poverty. He was unable to make a difference against Troyes. »

to summarize

“Messi was very disappointing, commented Guillaume Dufy, the journalist for L’Equipe. He walks, he looks lost. He looks bored. Marquinhos said the players wanted to have fun but where is the fun for Messi? The Parisians have been on vacation for a month, since their elimination in Madrid”.

Laurent Hess

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Christian Nodal is captured in the most affectionate way with a famous reggaetonera

5 mins ago

Brad Pitt’s strong lawsuit against Angelina Jolie involving a Russian oligarch: “Poisonous intentions”

6 mins ago

Camila Cabello revealed her abdomen and cellulite with a bikini, after her presentation in the UEFA Champions League: photos | Famous

16 mins ago

Sandra Bullock will star in Brad Pitt’s new movie “Bullet Train”

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button