“Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? I prefer the human with a soul than the Martian without feelings”

2022-03-14
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? One of the eternal questions that sound in the world of football. Some prefer the Argentine and others the Portuguese.
Paolo DiCanio, former Italian footballer was very blunt with Messi and compared him to CR7. All this in an interview he gave for Sky Sport.
“The match is over, Messi comes out, touches his hair and has no emotions. Look at Cristiano: do you put me on the bench against City? I go to Portugal, come back and score a hat-trick. Between the two, and not because of talent, I prefer the human who built himself with a soul and a heart to the Martian without feelings, “he assured.
Lionel’s adventure with PSG in Ligue 1 revealed the Argentine’s limits: “His lack of character was noted, something that was also questioned in the national team. It is clear that they can whistle. They signed him and it was the dream, the wonder and then the attitude was different”.
He didn’t forget about Neymar because of his poor performance: “He’s not doing things that match his talent and a month ago, in an interview, he said he’s looking forward to playing in the MLS so he can have three months off per season. Where’s the respect?”, he closed it.
Paolo Di Canio played for several teams in his career, including Juventus, Milan, Celtic, West Ham, among others.