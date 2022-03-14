“Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? I prefer the human with a soul than the Martian without feelings”

2022-03-14

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? One of the eternal questions that sound in the world of football. Some prefer the Argentine and others the Portuguese.

Paolo DiCanio, former Italian footballer was very blunt with Messi and compared him to CR7. All this in an interview he gave for Sky Sport.

“The match is over, Messi comes out, touches his hair and has no emotions. Look at Cristiano: do you put me on the bench against City? I go to Portugal, come back and score a hat-trick. Between the two, and not because of talent, I prefer the human who built himself with a soul and a heart to the Martian without feelings, “he assured.