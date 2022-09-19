Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo in an astonishing ranking!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to panic statistics and records in the world of football. Yesterday evening Messi scored the only goal of the match between Lyon and PSG (0-1), his sixth of the season. A goal anything but anecdotal for the Argentinian, since it allows him to overtake his lifelong rival Cristiano Ronaldo, in a very particular ranking. Indeed, “La Pulga” scored 672 goals in his 985 career games, not counting penalties, against 671 goals in 1130 games for CR7. After also overtaking the Portuguese last week, becoming the player who scored against the most teams in the Champions League (39 against 38), the “mano a mano” continues between the two men, who do not seem close to to stop breaking records at respectively 35 years old for Messi and 37 years old for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 2022 World Cup which is coming soon and which will be the last for these two legends, could decide between them, if one of the two wins it with his country…

🚨 Lionel Messi yesterday became the top scorer in history outside penalties with 672 goals! 🤯 He is ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NgLTy3LqQh – Planet Foot (@LaPlaneteFoot_) September 19, 2022