Lionel Messi overtakes Ronaldo in number of goals scored without penalties

Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranking of the number of goals scored in penalties.

The 35-year-old star scored for Paris Saint-Germain in their 1-0 win over Lyon.

As a result, he has now scored a total of 672 non-penalty goals in his career.

Meanwhile, United striker Ronaldo has scored a total of 671 non-penalty goals. The Argentinian striker has played 150 fewer matches than the Portuguese.

Ronaldo – who looks increasingly frustrated at United – will be disappointed to lose another record to his rival.

Messi and Ronaldo between them have won 11 Ballons D’or in the past 12 years

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has represented his country more times than Messi. The United striker made 189 appearances for Portugal and appeared in four World Cups, five European Championships, a Nations League final and a Confederations Cup.

Meanwhile, Messi has made 162 appearances for Argentina – appearing in four World Cups and six Copa Americas. However, he only won one international trophy.

Ronaldo has also scored more goals overall. He found the back of the net 699 times in 941 games in all competitions for four different clubs.

Ronaldo also scored over 50 goals per season for six consecutive seasons for Real Madrid between 2010-11 and 2015-16.

Meanwhile, Messi has scored 688 goals in 822 competitive appearances across all competitions for two clubs – Barcelona and PSG.

Moreover, Messi scored 30+ goals per season for 13 consecutive seasons for Barcelona between 2008-09 and 2020-21.