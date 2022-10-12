Lionel Messi, Pelé, Cristiano Ronaldo: here are the Top 100 greatest players in the history of football

When will the careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi end? This is the question that the players in question do not want to ask themselves, since they believe that they can still play at the top level for several more years. The proof, the Portuguese recently admitted that he intends to participate in Euro 2024 with Portugal.

But long before that, Four Four Two listed the 100 greatest footballers of all time. And unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on this list. But they are not the only players still active whose names are found there. There are plenty of others whose exploits are recognized by all.

One of them is FC Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets who is losing momentum, but whose career has been such that it cannot be avoided. The current captain of FC Barcelona is therefore on this list which also includes several former glories of FC Barcelona.

On the other hand, the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who had the chance to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi several times in his career, and who also continues to dazzle us with his performances with Bayern Munich is also on this list which also features several names from the former glories of the German club

Top 100 greatest players in football history

100th Gheorghe Hagi

99th Mario Alberto Kempes

98th Ricardo Kaka

97th George Weah

96th Javier Zanetti

95th Djalma Santos

94th Luis Figo

93rd Sandro Kocsis

92nd Peter Schmeichel

91st Giacinto Facchetti

90th Roberto Carlos

89th Hristo Stoichkov

88th Sergio Busquets

87th N Allan Simonsen

86th Alan Shearer

85th Philip Lahm

84th Wayne Rooney

83rd Hugo Sanchez

82nd Jimmy Greaves

81st Josef Masopust

80th Just Fontaine

79th Luka Modric

78th Florian Albert

77th Frank Rijkaard

76th Cafu

75th Jose Andrade

74th Eric Cantona

73rd Dani Alves

72nd Teofilo Cubillas

71st Omar Sivori

70th Ronald Koeman

69th Jimmy Johnstone

68th Dennis Bergkamp

67th Sandro Mazzola

66th Denis Law

65th Johan Neeskens

64th Gunnar Nordahl

63rd Dixie Dean

62nd John Charles

61st Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

60th Gianni Rivera

59th Gordon Banks

58th Daniel Passarella

57th Fritz Walter

56th Juan Alberto Schiaffino

55th Dino Zoff

54th Gaetano Scirea

53rd Jairzinho

52nd Oleg Blokhin

51st Jose Manuel Moreno

50th Nilton Santos

49th Thierry Henry

48th Kevin Keegan

47th Rivellino

46th Didi

45th Gianluigi Buffon

44th Gunter Netzer

43rd Nandor Hidegkuti

42nd Paolo Rossi

41st Kenny Dalglish

40th Roberto Baggio

39th Michael Laudrup

38th Bobby Moore

37th Gento

36th Luis Suarez

35th Matthias Sindelar

34th Valentino Mazzola

33rd Stanley Matthews

32nd Lothar Matthaus

31st Lev Yashin

30th Raymond Kopa

29th Socrates

28th Manuel Neuer

27th Ruud Gullit

26th Ronaldinho

25th Carlos Alberto

24th Xavi Hernandez

23rd Eusebio

22nd Marco Van Basten

21st Franco Baresi

20th Andres Iniesta

19th Giuseppe Meazza

18th Romario

17th Paolo Maldini

16th Bobby Charlton

15th Garrincha

14th Zico

13th Michael Platini

12th Di Stefano

11th Gerd Muller

10. Ronaldo Nazario

9. Ferenc Puskas

8. Beckenbauer

7. George Best

6. Johan Cruyff

5. Zidane

4. Pele

3.Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Maradona

1. Leo Messi