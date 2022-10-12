Lionel Messi, Pelé, Cristiano Ronaldo: here are the Top 100 greatest players in the history of football
When will the careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi end? This is the question that the players in question do not want to ask themselves, since they believe that they can still play at the top level for several more years. The proof, the Portuguese recently admitted that he intends to participate in Euro 2024 with Portugal.
But long before that, Four Four Two listed the 100 greatest footballers of all time. And unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on this list. But they are not the only players still active whose names are found there. There are plenty of others whose exploits are recognized by all.
One of them is FC Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets who is losing momentum, but whose career has been such that it cannot be avoided. The current captain of FC Barcelona is therefore on this list which also includes several former glories of FC Barcelona.
On the other hand, the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who had the chance to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi several times in his career, and who also continues to dazzle us with his performances with Bayern Munich is also on this list which also features several names from the former glories of the German club
Top 100 greatest players in football history
100th Gheorghe Hagi
99th Mario Alberto Kempes
98th Ricardo Kaka
97th George Weah
96th Javier Zanetti
95th Djalma Santos
94th Luis Figo
93rd Sandro Kocsis
92nd Peter Schmeichel
91st Giacinto Facchetti
90th Roberto Carlos
89th Hristo Stoichkov
88th Sergio Busquets
87th N Allan Simonsen
86th Alan Shearer
85th Philip Lahm
84th Wayne Rooney
83rd Hugo Sanchez
82nd Jimmy Greaves
81st Josef Masopust
80th Just Fontaine
79th Luka Modric
78th Florian Albert
77th Frank Rijkaard
76th Cafu
75th Jose Andrade
74th Eric Cantona
73rd Dani Alves
72nd Teofilo Cubillas
71st Omar Sivori
70th Ronald Koeman
69th Jimmy Johnstone
68th Dennis Bergkamp
67th Sandro Mazzola
66th Denis Law
65th Johan Neeskens
64th Gunnar Nordahl
63rd Dixie Dean
62nd John Charles
61st Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
60th Gianni Rivera
59th Gordon Banks
58th Daniel Passarella
57th Fritz Walter
56th Juan Alberto Schiaffino
55th Dino Zoff
54th Gaetano Scirea
53rd Jairzinho
52nd Oleg Blokhin
51st Jose Manuel Moreno
50th Nilton Santos
49th Thierry Henry
48th Kevin Keegan
47th Rivellino
46th Didi
45th Gianluigi Buffon
44th Gunter Netzer
43rd Nandor Hidegkuti
42nd Paolo Rossi
41st Kenny Dalglish
40th Roberto Baggio
39th Michael Laudrup
38th Bobby Moore
37th Gento
36th Luis Suarez
35th Matthias Sindelar
34th Valentino Mazzola
33rd Stanley Matthews
32nd Lothar Matthaus
31st Lev Yashin
30th Raymond Kopa
29th Socrates
28th Manuel Neuer
27th Ruud Gullit
26th Ronaldinho
25th Carlos Alberto
24th Xavi Hernandez
23rd Eusebio
22nd Marco Van Basten
21st Franco Baresi
20th Andres Iniesta
19th Giuseppe Meazza
18th Romario
17th Paolo Maldini
16th Bobby Charlton
15th Garrincha
14th Zico
13th Michael Platini
12th Di Stefano
11th Gerd Muller
10. Ronaldo Nazario
9. Ferenc Puskas
8. Beckenbauer
7. George Best
6. Johan Cruyff
5. Zidane
4. Pele
3.Cristiano Ronaldo
2. Maradona
1. Leo Messi