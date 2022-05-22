Lionel Messi predicts ‘good things’ for next season at PSG
Arrived last summer, Lionel Messi ended his first season with PSG. A 2021-2022 exercise not easy for the Argentine legend but he wanted to be reassuring on his social networks.
The Paris Saint-Germain season is finally over, most certainly the worst of the last 10 seasons. Despite everything, Lionel Messi and his teammates were able to celebrate the 10th Ligue 1 in the history of the Parisian club. “La Pulga” posted a message on Instagram to reflect on this season.
“The season has ended and I wanted to thank my teammates for the way they have treated me since my arrival and my family for always accompanying and supporting me. It was a different year for everything that s ‘happened. […] We had the bitter taste of being eliminated in the Champions League in a game where we were better, and at the same time I want to stay with the joy of having added another title which was also one of the objectives. Surely good things will happen in 2022, it will be an important year and we will fight to be competitive with ambition to win it all. ”
It is clear that the 2021-2022 season will not be the best of Lionel Messi’s great career. But it must also be added, for the first time in his life since becoming a professional, the number 30 of PSG has left La Liga and FC Barcelona. “La Pulga” is obviously called upon to do more next season.
6 goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 for his first in France. There is better and there is worse. No doubt, the Barça legend knows it with conviction, he will be expected at the turn.