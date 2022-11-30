Lionel Messi present in a famous video game!

Zapping World Eleven CDM 2022: Germany, back to the top? Analysis by Patrick Guillou!

Great news for football and video game fans! Since Tuesday evening, Lionel Messi has appeared in the famous Call of Duty franchise. Indeed, it is now possible to embody the star of PSG in Modern Warfare II. On the occasion of the World Cup and the release of the new game mode Warzone II (the battle royale of Call of Duty), the Infinity Ward studio announced that three icons of world football would be available at the end of november. After Pogba and Neymar, it’s Pulga’s turn to land in one of the biggest franchises in history! Unfortunately, it will not be possible to play for free with the sevenfold golden ball. Indeed, to be able to unlock the Argentine star in the game, you will have to pay around twenty euros in a pack containing the operator Messi and various bonuses…