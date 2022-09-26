Lionel Messi (PSG): “Kylian (Mbappé), a beast on the pitch! »
In an interview with Hristo Stoichkov broadcast on Sunday by TUDNMexican media, Lionel Messi spoke in particular about PSG, his first season in Ligue 1 and his friends in the Parisian attack, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.
“With Ney, we know each other by heart, we had fun together at Barça for several seasons and I would have liked moreexplains the Argentinian, while he is with his national team. And then life allowed us to find ourselves in Paris. I am delighted to play with him, to meet him on a daily basis. Like Kylian, a real beast on the pitch, super strong in one-on-one duels, who looks for space, goes very fast and has a great sense of goal. He is a very complete player, as he has already demonstrated, and who will be among the very best in the world for years to come. »
“I remained confident because I knew that this season I would be better suited, better prepared. With a huge desire to enjoy it, to have fun. »
After talking about Argentina’s preparation for the next World Cup in Qatar, La Pulga returned to his club’s European ambitions: “PSG’s goal for a few years, everyone knows, is to win the Champions League. Last season, the elimination against Real Madrid (in the round of 16, 1-0, 1-3) was very hard to digest because we had played two big matches and it was decided on details . The current season is atypical, with a World Cup in the middle of the season, but the C1 remains PSG’s main objective. It’s a complicated competition to win, the best does not always win, and it can be played on not much. We are preparing as well as possible to be able to face all situations and be up to it”.
Lionel Messi, with PSG against Juventus Turin in the Champions League this season. (P. Lahalle/The Team)
In this interview, Messi also took stock of his first months at PSG, reporting on the initial difficulties and his current development: “For my first season in Paris, it was not easy, because I discovered a new club, a new living environment with family, for the first time in my career. But I remained confident because I knew that this season I would be better suited, better prepared. With a huge desire to enjoy it, to have fun. »