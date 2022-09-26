Lionel Messi (PSG): “Kylian (Mbappé), a beast on the pitch! »

After talking about Argentina’s preparation for the next World Cup in Qatar, La Pulga returned to his club’s European ambitions: “PSG’s goal for a few years, everyone knows, is to win the Champions League. Last season, the elimination against Real Madrid (in the round of 16, 1-0, 1-3) was very hard to digest because we had played two big matches and it was decided on details . The current season is atypical, with a World Cup in the middle of the season, but the C1 remains PSG’s main objective. It’s a complicated competition to win, the best does not always win, and it can be played on not much. We are preparing as well as possible to be able to face all situations and be up to it”.