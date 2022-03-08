Lionel Messi receives the harshest words at PSG from Pochettino

Lionel Messi is the target of forceful criticism at PSG and paralyzes Argentina



March 07, 2022 11:37 p.m.

Since his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi’s flame has gradually gone out. The statistics make it clear that it is not the same as it was a few years ago.

Thierry Henry reviewed PSG news in an interview with L’Équipe and Leo Messi was one of the names he referred to. The Frenchman justifies the Argentine’s season with weighty arguments and assured what is the reason that he is not at the best level.

“He left Barcelona crying. He suffered an emotional impact because he didn’t expect to have to leave. People say he has everything in Paris, but it’s not that obvious. When I left Arsenal for Barça it took me a year to be well. I arrived injured, after a divorce and had to learn a new game system”he pointed.

He also spoke about the mental health of athletes, especially Neymar, one of the players who has referred to this issue the most: “He’s talked many times in his last few interviews about his well-being, about the pressure. My first thought was, ‘Is he okay?’ He talks, but… can we hear him? He asks for help, there are things in his head, like any human being”.

Henry, who shared a dressing room with Messi at FC Barcelona, ​​recalled what the footballer’s life was like during his time as a player. “You came to the locker room: are you okay? Yes, even if things didn’t go well. Did you sleep well? Yes, even if it wasn’t. Do you have pain? No, even if you did. Today a footballer can open up much more, fortunately. Before one did not comment that mentally he was not in conditions”he concluded.

Lionel Messi records 7 goals and 10 assists in 1,882 minutes played for PSG. 5 of the 7 goals for PSG have been in the UEFA Champions League.