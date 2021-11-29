Lionel Messi receives the seventh golden ball in his career. Lewandowski second ahead of Jorginho. Donnarumma best goalkeeper

Lionel Messi conquers for the seventh time the Golden Ball, awarded after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It is the first triumph in his new home, the Paris Saint-Germain, which allows him to detach – probably definitively – his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, stopped at five, which has deserted the Gala ceremony in controversy with France Football. The ‘Pulce’ was awarded for having dragged Argentina to triumph in Copa America, also because his first months in France have passed with more shadows (the first goal in Ligue1 came just two weeks ago) than lights. On the evening of the Golden Ball there was no shortage of blue-hued moments, in the wake of the European Championship won this summer. Jorginho finished third and is also in the top ten Gigio Donnarumma, who also won the Yashin award for best goalkeeper.

“I have achieved the dream that I have wanted for years, in the end came this triumph that I wanted. There Copa America led me to win this award. I want to share this trophy with my team mates from the national team. It is the most special ”, said the former Barcelona champion, moved, on the stage of the Theater du Chatelet in Paris. Rosario’s genius got it right in the head-to-head with Robert Lewandowski, according to (Jorginho placed third), winning the coveted award not without controversy. It is no coincidence that the Argentine champion dedicated a thought to the Pole and a suggestion to France Football. “It’s a honor for me to have wrestled with Robert. I think he deserves the Ballon d’Or, last year everyone agreed that he would be the winner – admitted Messi – France Football should give you all the honors you deserve. I hope I can compensate you “.

Messi’s joy is counterbalanced by Cristiano’s anger Ronaldo, not so much for the success of the great rival but for the treatment received by the editor-in-chief of France Football Pascal Ferrer, who revealed how CR7’s main goal was to win the prestigious trophy multiple times than Messi. “Has lied, he used my name to promote himself and the newspaper he works for – thundered the striker of the Manchester United in an Instagram post – It’s unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a coveted prize could lie in this way, disrespecting those who have always respected France Football and the Golden Ball. And he lied even today, justifying my absence at the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist “.

The former star of Juventus and Real Madrid, sixth this year, he specified that “I always want to congratulate those who win, as a sign of sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career from the beginning, and I do it because I am never against someone – he added – I always win for myself and the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone “. “The greatest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team of my country – reiterated the Portuguese ace – The greatest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The greatest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in gold letters in the history of world football ”.