Lionel Messi rents a holiday home at an astronomical price!

Whether Lionel Messi left Barcelona and Spain last summer, it wouldn’t have taken long to return! Arrived at Paris Saint-Germain after his departure from Catalonia, the Argentine genius will have had a lot of trouble for his first year in the capital. Despite the presence of his friend Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the attack did not work as expected and the Parisians had a disappointing season to say the least. Besides that, the 34-year-old footballer had to adapt to a new lifestyle and find new accommodation. Complicated changes for the player accustomed to playing in Spain.

Visibly nostalgic for his adopted country, Lionel Messi therefore decided to return there for the holidays, accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three boys, Ciro, Mateo and Thiago. The small family did not come alone since the Argentinian’s great friend, Cesc Fabregas is present with his wife and children. The holidays seem to be going wonderfully for the football stars who benefit from a sublime yacht, but not only since they also rent a huge villa on the side of Ibiza, in the Balearic Islands. a splendid residence which contains 6 bedrooms, a gym and a swimming pool 20 meters long.

A yacht at more than €10,000 a day!

In addition to the magnificent property, Lionel Messi and his loved ones benefit from the presence of 22 employees at their…

Read more

Read also

Amber Heard swears she can’t afford Johnny Depp but rented a house for a fortune!

Diego Maradona is still breaking records: an Argentinian jersey sold for an astronomical price!

Robbie Williams: After selling his house to Drake, he offers himself an overpriced new villa