Lionel Messi reportedly made a promise to Xavi

According to the daily EL Nacional, the Pulga would be reconciled with the boss of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta lately. However, Lionel Messi is already thinking of a return to the Catalan club, he has even made the promise to Xavi.

Indeed, the story does not seem to be over between Barça and Messi, and the Argentine still does not give up his dream of ending his career in the Catalan club. Even after leaving PSG last summer, Messi still has an eye on his training club. Is that why his season was unconvincing? In case the sevenfold Ballon d’Or would be planning his return to Catalonia according to the daily. The media claims that Messi would have promised the FC Barcelona coach that he would return in 2023 when he will of course finish his contract with PSG.

As a reminder, Xavi told Catalan media back in March that Messi will always be welcome as a player or otherwise: “I think Messi is the best player in history and the best player in the history of the club, had entrusted the technician in a press conference. The doors will always be open for him. As long as I’m a coach, he can come every day if he wants. As a club, we owe him a great tribute. He has a contract with PSG and I can’t say much more. But he can come every day to watch training or talk to the coach. That’s how it must be for him, because what he gave us is priceless. »

One thing is certain, FC Barcelona clearly shows that it is not opposed to a comeback from the Pulga in its training club. Now remains to be seen if Messi will come this summer or will he wait until the end of his contract for his return?

