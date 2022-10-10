Lionel Messi responds to Lorient residents

On his 8th attempt of the season and 15 days after seeing Anthony Lopes (OL) deprive him of a goal on a spectacular flight, Lionel Messi (PSG) scored his first goal from a direct free kick in Ligue 1 Uber Eats and with Paris Saint-Germain, but also the 60th of his career, on Saturday at the expense of Kasper Schmeichel and OGC Nice (2-1) .

By scoring in this exercise, the Argentine star became the 10th player to score a free kick for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 Uber Eats since the arrival of QSI (2011/12 season). He also succeeds his compatriot Leandro Paredes, who had converted his only free kick during the success in Strasbourg (1-4), in April 2021. Over the period, the leader is still Zlatan Ibrahimovic (7 goals) who is ahead of Angel Di Maria (6) and Neymar (4).

PSG alongside specialist Lorient

In total, this jewel of the Parisian No. 30 against the Aiglons is the 26th direct free kick scored by the capital club over the period, the highest total of clubs in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Even if among the experts, the surprising Evian of the Dane Daniel Wass proves to be the most effective with its 12% success rate.

Goals scored from a direct free kick in Ligue 1 Uber Eats (since 11/12):

26: Paris Saint Germain

23: Olympique Lyonnais

21: Montpellier HSC

18: AS Monaco

14: Stade Rennais and Evian TG

13: LOSC

12: FC Lorient

11: OM, OGC Nice and Toulouse FC

This season in the league, of the 82 direct free kick attempts, four have ended in the back of the net. And before that of Lionel Messi, FC Lorient was the only club to have scored on this specialty with 3 successes in 8 attempts: through Laurienté, Ouattara and Le Fée. But to hear the Parisian coach Christophe Galtier, the Lorient domination could seriously be worried, if Lionel Messi continues on this series: “ When he is happy, he performs well and finds the standards he has had throughout his career (…) There, he regains a taste for scoring. Can he become the best player in the world again? Yes. What to see Messi progressing quickly in the sixty of the goals scored from a free kick?