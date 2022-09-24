Lionel Messi reveals the secret of his return to form at PSG

What’s next after this ad

New season and new man. Since Christophe Galtier took office and the new 3-4-3 system at PSG, the Neymar-Mbappé-Messi trio is in much better shape. The agreement between the three offensive stars seems excellent on the field, and the passing circuits stand out much better than last season. You only have to see the statistics of each to materialize this. It is especially on the side of the Brazilian and the Argentinian that the difference is notable.

Messi has already reached 6 goals and 8 assists this season in all club competitions, where last year he finished with 11 goals and 15 offerings. In other words, at about a quarter of the season played, he has already reached half of his statistics stopped last May. He himself recognized this last night after Argentina’s fine victory over Honduras (3-0) during which he scored a nice double, he is doing much better in the French capital.

Messi: “this year it’s different, I arrived more comfortable at the club”

“I feel good, I had a bad time before where I never managed to find myself. This year, it’s different, I arrived more at ease at the club, in the locker room and in the game. I feel very good and I still enjoyed myself., says the Pulga at a press conference. Words that will please PSG, where he still has a year of contract, and an option to extend a season. A decision on his future will no doubt be made after the World Cup, his big goal for the season.

The attacking midfielder seems in any case to be in very good shape despite the sequence of club and selection matches. “It’s complicated in terms of matches, there are a lot of them and little rest time. But it must be faced as always. If you’re thinking about taking care of yourself and not failing yourself, that might be the worst part. I hope nothing will happen to anyone.” Messi will quickly find France because after a last meeting against Jamaica, current affairs will already be back between the reception of Nice in Ligue 1 then a trip to Lisbon against Benfica in the Champions League.