Lionel Messi scores 5 goals in one game

Lionel Messi dazzled the spectators present for the friendly match between Argentina and Estonia, played on Sunday in Spain. The legend with seven Ballons d’Or has scored five goals, all in 76 minutes of play.

Although it is a fairly rare feat in the world of soccer, it is not the first time that the PSG player has achieved the feat. In 2012, the FC Barcelona color striker at the time scored a quintuple against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

First half

It all started from the penalty spot. With his left foot, Messi scored his first of the game in the 8th minute of play. He then continued in the same vein just before half-time by lodging a ball in the top of the cage.

Second half-time

As soon as the game resumed, the Pulga ventured into the area, where he received a cross on the fly to make it 3-0 in favor of the Argentines. In the 71st minute, the player trained by the Blaugranas took advantage of a confusion in the Estonian defense to increase the lead of his team to four.

Messi finally completed his quintuplet with a shot from the penalty spot.

Season below expectations

His performance puts a balm on a season that is not like what Messi has accustomed his supporters to. In 33 games in all competitions, the striker, who turns 35 on June 24, has scored 11 goals.