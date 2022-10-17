Lionel Messi sees France and Brazil favorites
In a month and three days, the kick-off of the 2022 World Cup will be given. This unprecedented edition, which will be played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, does not seem predictable as many nations see their best players injured due to the series of club matches. Injured in recent days, Lionel Messi delivered a great performance against OM this Sunday evening (1-0) for his return to competition with PSG. Ahead of the first Classic of the season, La Pulga gave an interview to the Argentinian channel DIRECTV in which he gives his favorites for the next World Cup.
“The big selections, Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain, and I’m sure I’m forgetting some of them… But if I have to keep one or two, today, I think Brazil and France are the two big candidates for this World Cup. France has had the same group for a long time. France, beyond the last Euro where it went badly, has impressive players, the same coach for a long time. Brazil too. Today, I believe that these are the two favorites, even if all the major selections are candidates. he simply confided, he who is also one of the favorite nations with AlbiCeleste.
