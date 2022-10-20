Entertainment

Lionel Messi sets only one condition to return to Barça!

A few months before the end of his contract with Paris Saint Germainthe Argentinian international Lionel Messi does not yet know where he will evolve in the next season.

A possible return of “La Pulga” in Catalonia already ignites the supporters of the Barca who want to see their mythical captain end his career under the colors “Blaugrana”.

This hypothesis is difficult to achieve for several reasons, including in particular its tense relations with Joan Laporta, the president of the Catalan club.

According “Catalunya Radio”, Lionel Messi would have demanded the departure of the strong man from the FC Barcelona to return to the club from next season.

A condition that is difficult to achieve insofar as the mandate of Joan Laporta at the head of Barca will come to an end in 2026.

This tense relationship between the two parties is due to the controversy that accompanied the departure of the Argentinian international from the club and the shocking revelations of Laporta on the financial requirements of the clan Lionel Messi.

