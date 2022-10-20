Lionel Messi sets only one condition to return to Barça!

©[:fr]Foot Africa[:]

A few months before the end of his contract with Paris Saint Germainthe Argentinian international Lionel Messi does not yet know where he will evolve in the next season.

A possible return of “La Pulga” in Catalonia already ignites the supporters of the Barca who want to see their mythical captain end his career under the colors “Blaugrana”.

This hypothesis is difficult to achieve for several reasons, including in particular its tense relations with Joan Laporta, the president of the Catalan club.

If Laporte thinks Messi will come back to Barcelona then he should wake up from his sleep cuz he is not coming back —Nak (@Nak5331) October 15, 2022

According “Catalunya Radio”, Lionel Messi would have demanded the departure of the strong man from the FC Barcelona to return to the club from next season.

A condition that is difficult to achieve insofar as the mandate of Joan Laporta at the head of Barca will come to an end in 2026.

Do some research, Messi wanted to stay but Laporte couldn’t afford him.. Narratives being put forth because Messi liked a compatriots post.. — Giovanni Milano 🏆🔴⚫️ (@GioRossoneroo) October 14, 2022

This tense relationship between the two parties is due to the controversy that accompanied the departure of the Argentinian international from the club and the shocking revelations of Laporta on the financial requirements of the clan Lionel Messi.