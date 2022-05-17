Lionel Messi shareholder-player of his future club!

What’s next after this ad

Everything suggests that Lionel Messi will do well for another year at PSG. Despite the words of his father who would like to see him return to FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian should indeed honor his last year of contract in France. To exercise the option in favor of a third season, on the other hand, is much less certain. He will then be 35 years old and the time will probably have come to go. To go where ? Time will tell, but the United States ticks a lot of boxes.

Rumors of a departure from the Pulga to MLS and especially Miami are not new. For some, the plan has even been tied up for a long time. Messi must do his two years in Paris and then cross the Atlantic. “Messi is still one of the best players in the world. David (Beckham) is in a relationship with him and I think if he leaves PSG, we would like to see Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and be part of our community. Can this happen? We will push. I am an optimist at heart. It’s a possibility “had even warned Jorge Mas ..

Messi, shareholder and player of Inter Miami

The latter, co-owner of the American franchise, could even become a business partner of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. According to Direc TV, important Latin American media across the Atlantic, Lionel Messi is in the process of buying 35% of the rights to Inter Miami, a team he will join in the summer of 2023, after this season, according to channel journalist Alex Candal. The contract is even ready. All that’s missing are the signatures. The deal could be formalized during the month of August.

💣💣 BOMBA DE @Alex_candal 💣💣 🗣️ “Messi will acquire 35% of the shares of Inter de Miami and in 2023 he will join the team” pic.twitter.com/GtLbjtF0P5 — Futbol Total DIRECTV (@DTVTotal) May 16, 2022

“I always said that I would like to take advantage of the experience of living in the United States, playing in this championship. But I don’t know if it will happen now or later.”, explained Messi in December 2020, then six months from the end of his contract with FC Barcelona. By joining Inter Miami, the attacking midfielder would provide huge media exposure to his own franchise, in addition to marketing and economic appeal. It wouldn’t hurt because Blaise Matuidi’s former team is still struggling this season with a 13th place (out of 14) in the Eastern Conference after 11 days.