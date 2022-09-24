Lionel Messi shines with Argentina against Honduras — Foot11.com

With Argentina on Friday evening, Lionel Messi once again managed to shine thanks to a double against Honduras (3-0), in a friendly match in Miami. More

Messi sees double face in Honduras

A few months now from the World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi is in good shape. Very good with PSG since the start of the season, the striker shone with Argentina on Friday evening during a friendly match against Honduras (3-0). On the lawn of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and in front of more than 60,000 spectators, the Pulga delighted with a double and in particular a marvelous lob in the second half after an interception by Enzo Fernandez.

Decisive on the three Argentinian goals, Lionel Messi confirmed that he had regained his luster after a particularly complicated last season. Asked about this delicate period, the PSG striker admitted to feeling much better this year, ready to fight it out. “This year is different, I arrived with a different spirit. I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this and I said it before. I had a bad time, I never really found myself. This year is different. I arrived with a different head, more comfortable with the club, the locker room, my teammates, the game. The truth is that I feel very good. I’m starting to have fun again” he said for Tyc Sports.

Good news for Argentina

Lionel Messi with the Paris Saint-Germain jersey (Icon Sport)

Lionel Messi’s excellent form is very good news for PSG, but also for Argentina a few weeks before the World Cup in Qatar. There is no doubt that the selection trained by Lionel Scaloni will need an excellent Leo Messi to hope to go far in the competition. The former FC Barcelona player seems in any case very motivated to finally win his first world title.