Lionel Messi shocked by the new remontada of Real

Bis repetita, Real Madrid has just offered a new exceptional evening to his fans. This Wednesday, May 4 was the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between the Spanish club and Manchester City. The Citizens had won the first leg 4-3, so Madrid had to turn things around in the middle of the Bernabeu.

Messi doesn’t believe it…

Led 1-0 until the 90th minute, elimination then seemed inevitable. However, this year is not a year like the others for Real, who have once again achieved a great comeback : equalization of Rodrygo in the 90th and double of the Brazilian in the 91st. And while Manchester City was stunned, Madrid struck the final blow in extra time with a penalty converted by Benzema in the 94th minute.

A crazy scenario which shocked all the spectators, including one of Real’s worst enemies, Lionel Messi. It was his friend Aguero, who was commentating on the ESPN streaming match with Carlos Tevez, who broke the news. In full live, ex-City striker says Messi wrote to him and told him “Stop messing around, it’s not possible”. A statement which proves that the sevenfold Golden Ball has not remained insensitive to the performance of its historic rival.

Real Madrid now has an appointment May 28 at the Stade de France for the Champions League final against Liverpool. A match, which we hope is as sensational as these semi-finals which offered us quite a spectacle.