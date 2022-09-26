Lionel Messi shows his admiration for Kylian Mbappé – La Nouvelle Tribune

It has now been several months since the international football star, Lionel Messi, is at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Following his arrival in the Parisian club, the sevenfold Golden Ball experienced integration difficulties, among other things. However, these are now history as the 35-year-old’s performances are now beloved by fans. We can also note the complicity that the Argentinian found with his former teammate from Barça, Neymar. In an interview with Mexican sports media, TUDN, The Pulga said what he thinks of another PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe. For him, the native will be among the best.

“He is a complete player”

“Kylian is a different player, a beast who is very strong in one-on-one, who goes into space, who is very fast, who scores a lot of goals. He is a complete player and he has proven it for years, and in the years to come he will certainly be among the best. did he declare. Note that Lionel Messi’s remarks come more than a month after rumors that Mbappé wanted to get rid of him and Neymar. The Penaltygate affair had revealed the tensions that existed between the player and the Brazilian striker who had scored two goals during the match won by PSG against Montpellier (5 – 2).

This case also highlighted tensions between the 23-year-old footballer and the seven-time Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi. The dispute between the two PSG players is said to be due to comments by Mbappé, which he had made in an interview with the media TNT Sports Brazil, during the month of June. The latter did not please the Argentinian international. During this interview, the journalist asked him about the level of South American nations for the 2022 World Cup. “Argentina and Brazil don’t play high-level matches before qualifying for the World Cup. In South America, football is not as advanced as in Europe. And that’s why, when you look at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win. he said, on the sidelines of the match between theArgentina at theItaly.