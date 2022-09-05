Lionel Messi singled out for the carbon footprint of his private jet

A Twitter account draws up a disastrous carbon footprint of the use of Lionel Messi’s private jet.

The Twitter account @laviondebernard became famous by listing the flights made by the private jet of Bernard Arnault, French billionaire at the head of the LVMH group, in order to calculate its carbon footprint and its impact on the environment.

Due to global warming and its disastrous consequences for the climate, this Twitter account is advocating for a ban on private jets.

This summer, @laviondebernard decided to follow the flights of Lionel Messi, the star of PSG and the Argentina team. And the results, published in early September, are instructive: from June to August 2022, Messi’s private jet, a Gulstream V registered LV-IRQ, made 52 flights with a total duration of 368 hours.

This represents 1,502 tonnes of C02, or as much as the emissions of an average Frenchman in… 150 years.

It should be noted, however, that the Argentinian was not systematically present in his jet during the 52 flights. Lionel Messi regularly lends his plane to friends like Luis Suarez who used it to fly to Montevideo, Uruguay to sign his contract at Nacional in early August.