Lionel Messi slapped by a teammate!

Photo of James James22 hours ago
Argentina international Lionel Messi was slapped by a teammate in the training of the Argentine selection, in anticipation of the two friendly matches ahead Honduras and Jamaica.

At the end of a muscular face to face, Rodrigo DePaulthe midfielder of Atlético de Madrid, addressed a small slap to the former captain of FC Barcelona.

The two players laughed after this slap which ultimately turned out to be a friendly joke.

35 years old, Lionel Messi will try to guide argentiniane towards a 3rd coronation in world Cup after those of 1978 and 1986.

Back to its best, the “Pulga” scored 6 goals while providing 8 assists in 11 games played for the Parisian club during the current season.

Reaching the end of the contract with the PSG at the end of the current season, Lionel Messi could go into exile MLS to UNITED STATESalthough he could still extend his lease for another year.

