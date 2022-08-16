Entertainment

Lionel Messi smashes Laporta’s dream – Sport.fr

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

While FC Barcelona is pushing, via the Spanish press, for a return of Lionel Messi at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the Pulga entourage has denied the existence of negotiations with the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi has turned the page, he will not return to FC Barcelona at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. While the Catalan club is pushing, via the Spanish press, for a return of the Argentinian next summer, his entourage denied, in comments relayed by Mundo Deportivo, the existence of negotiations with the Barcelona leaders: “There was no approach from Laporta with anyone in Leo Messi’s entourage or vice versa, and anyone claiming that is lying. »

In the meantime, Lionel Messi, who had a difficult first season in Paris, is making an excellent start to the season, notably with three goals in the first two official games of the season. It is rumored that a contract extension at PSG is in the works. Catalonia is a thing of the past.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lady Gaga rejected this character in the film with Brad Pitt

5 mins ago

Anna Allen stars in a tense moment

11 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester have finally made a decision

12 mins ago

Anne Hathaway, Maluma and the platonic loves of the famous

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button