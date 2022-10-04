Entertainment

Lionel Messi soon back with FC Barcelona?

The holder of seven Golden Balls Lionel Messi is already considering a return to FC Barcelona, ​​less than two years after joining Paris-Saint-Germain.

At least, that’s what Argentinian journalist Veronica Brunati reported. The latter, whose remarks were taken up by several media, including the daily DailyMailsaid on his Twitter account that Messi would return to the Catalan city in July 2023.

The Argentine’s agreement with the “PSG” expires at this time. Recall that the dynamic striker left FC Barcelona in 2021, when he became free as air. President Joan Laporta then justified his decision not to renew Messi’s pact citing the team’s financial problems.

Before celebrating the return of their messiah, however, supporters of the Barcelona club will have to be patient. Renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Twitter that “Leo” had still not made a decision about his future, and that he was waiting for the new year before deciding between “PSG” and FC Barcelona.

Recognized as one of the best soccer players of all time, Messi wore the uniform of the Spanish club for 20 years. No athlete has played more matches (778) or scored goals (672) than him in the illustrious history of FC Barcelona.

