Lionel Messi spotted at an 8,000 euro a night hotel with a woman

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela are spending time in an 8,000 euro per night hotel in Paris after PSG’s pre-season tour of Japan.

The Ligue 1 champions have won all three of their matches during their time in Asia, with Messi scoring in the 2-1 win over Kawasaki.

Now he is enjoying some time out with his longtime partner Antonela after returning to the French capital.

And Antonela showed off the Four Seasons hotel they’re staying in with some short clips.

She also posted a loving photo of the couple and added the caption: “With my ❤️❤️.”

As indicated on Booking.com, the hotel can cost up to 8,000 euros per night in July.

But that’s no problem for Messi – who is preparing for his second season with PSG.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it’s been reported that Barcelona want to bring the Argentine back to the club after just a year’s absence.

In an interview with ESPN, the Catalan giants’ president Joan Laporta said: “I don’t believe Messi’s chapter at Barcelona is over.

“And I believe it is our responsibility to make sure that this chapter is still open, that it is not closed.

“To have a moment to do it the way it should have been done so he could have a far more splendid ending than he had.

“If I feel like I owe him one? Yes. Morally, as president of Barcelona, ​​I think I did the right thing.

“But also as president of Barcelona, ​​and personally, I believe I owe him one.”

Messi is set to become a free agent again next summer as he only signed a two-year contract with PSG in 2021.