Lionel Messi stopped being the most expensive player of the Argentine National Team: who surpassed him

It is important to note that, in this report, not only was the performance of the players analyzed, but also the duration of their current contracts and the resale value in ase at their age were taken into consideration.

For this reason, the 35 years of Lionel Messi negatively influenced his final valuation, added to the fact that his link with PSG ends in 2023.

Lautaro Martínez, the most expensive player in the Argentine National TeamAccording to the ranking, the most expensive Argentine in the world is currently Lautaro Martínez.

The Inter Milan striker was quoted at 75 million euros, a figure that places him in the top 20 in the world. For his part, Messi was valued at 50 million euros, while Cuti Romero -49 million- and Ángel Correa -45 million- complete the top 100.

The list of the 10 most expensive players in the world

1- Kylian Mbappé – PSG – (160 million euros)

2- Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund (150 million euros)

3- Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid – (100 million euros)

4- Phil Foden – Manchester City – (90 million euros)

5- Harry Kane – Tottenham – (90 million euros)

6- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – (90 million euros)

7- Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus (85 million euros)

8- Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United (85 million euros)

9- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City (85 million euros)

10- Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund (80 million euros)