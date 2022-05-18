Lionel Messi: Sunbathing session with Antonela, very sexy in a swimsuit

If the Paris Saint-Germain season is not quite over yet, there is an air of vacation among the players of the capital club. Sadly eliminated in the Champions League by Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid, the Parisians have won the French championship for several weeks now and their season has not really been at stake since. With the exception of the soap opera that surrounds the future of Kylian Mbappé, the club’s supporters are almost already on vacation, as are the players, like Lionel Messi who took advantage of the heat that is currently beating down on Île-de-France to enjoy a beautiful afternoon.

In a relationship and married since 2017 with the sublime Antonela Roccuzzo, the 34-year-old footballer is a happy and loving man who enjoys spending time with his wife. Parents of three adorable boys, they enjoyed a pleasant moment of relaxation together this Tuesday, May 17, 2022. On her Instagram account, the sublime Argentina, which has more than 19 million subscribers, published a little story to share this nice sunbathing session for two and she took the opportunity to make a little secret about the tastes of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi fan of high heat

“Little heat, as you like them”, writes Antonela Roccuzzo on her short video, tagging her husband. The teammate of Neymar and Marquinhos is therefore a follower of high temperatures and he must certainly regret the Barcelona climate! On the video, the one who is sometimes described as authoritarian seems delighted to share this little moment for two with her lover. Cap on the head to protect yourself from the sun, she put on a beautiful blue swimsuit which perfectly highlights its perfect plastic (video to be found in the slideshow).

Settled in France for a little less than a year, Lionel Messi and his small family seem to be slowly acclimating to their new Parisian life. After a mixed season, which still saw him win his seventh Ballon d’Or, the Argentinian is taking advantage of this break, hoping that he will come back more motivated than ever for next season!