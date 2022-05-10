Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with this unusual record

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the footballers who receive the most media attention because, in addition to being very talented and having exceptional careers in the most important leagues in Europe, both have occupied for several years one of the most exciting rivalries in football history.

Ballon d’Or, goals and assists are just some of the sporting achievements and records that have fueled this rivalry in recent years.

However, there is another very important aspect of their careers that is often overlooked by fans of Messi and Ronaldo, despite the fact that it can be very beneficial for the teams: their social media influence.

If we talk about Instagram, Cristiano’s 437 million followers far exceed Messi’s 324 million. However, that does not mean that the Portuguese is more influential than the Argentinian, who a few months ago caused a worldwide stir after leaving FC Barcelona to start a new stage at PSG.

Since the Parisian club announced the signing of Lionel Messi, he has gained 20.4 million followers, a figure that continues to increase day by day.

Manchester United, for its part, has been able to add some 13 million 300 thousand users to its audience on this social network since the return of Cristiano Ronaldo was made official.

Who has the most money between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Bank accounts are also very important in the competition between Leo and Cristiano and, while the PSG player has a fortune of around 550 million euros, his biggest rival exceeded one billion a few months ago.

The economic superiority of Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi is due to his great business instinct, because, in addition to working very intelligently on his personal brand, the Portuguese also owns a renowned hotel chain and several hair restoration clinics.

The Argentine, for his part, has also tried his hand at hotels and restaurants, but he hasn’t been as successful as his rival.