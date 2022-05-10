Lionel Messi surprised Antonela Roccuzzo with a tender photo and left her dazzled

The Dubai Porta Potty scandal that has been shaking social networks for a few days leaves no one indifferent. Suspected of belonging to the prostitution network, Eudoxie Yao has again been talked about.

Read also: “Finally, a decision is made. Erling Haaland will play for…”

Eudoxie Yao explained himself during several outings to clarify things about the objectives of his travels. But that was not enough to convince his detractors. She let it be known that she has never slept with a man for money.

“I love Dubai because it’s beautiful, I love being there, my last trip to Dubai was offered to me but I can’t name the person. He’s someone who really appreciates me, and since he knew it was my birthday, he wanted to please me.

He’s not my darling yet (…) I don’t understand, they give me gifts, but they (his detractors) say to themselves but as long as you haven’t slept with someone yet, we can’t give you so much money.

I want them to understand that this is my hour of glory, this is my grace. If I want to date someone, I will date him, not because he gave me a lot of money.

Beyond my services, all the money I earn comes from people who give to me, there are men and women alike…”, entrusted Eudoxie Yao on Life TV.

In a video posted on the web on Sunday evening, Eudoxie Yao, ironically, decided to show her fans how excrement is consumed, using ice cream.

“My babies, I’m eating good c..ca, that’s how we taste the c..ca, good poo in my body”, quipped Eudoxie Yao.

The web is currently shaken by the Dubai Porta Porty affair. It is indeed a prostitution network run by billionaires based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

And the target of the latter are influencers and other stars of the web who undergo despicable practices in exchange for large sums of money.

Sleeping with animals or with several people or even defecating in the mouth are among the practices that certain web stars in Dubai are subjected to.