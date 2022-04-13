Lionel Messi swings very heavy for his future

PSG striker since last summer, Lionel Messi dreams big for the next World Cup scheduled for Qatar at the end of the year.

Lionel Messi shows off his big goal for 2022

Lionel Messi embarked on a new adventure when he joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer. At the end of the contract at FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentine winger signed at PSG as a free player. Although author of 7 goals and 11 assists, the first season of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or in Paris is already to be forgotten. The capital club will only win the championship this year. His adventure in the Champions League ended with a comeback against Real Madrid. Ditto in the Coupe de France, where Nice was his executioner from the eighth. For 2022, La Pulga has already set itself another big goal, this time with its national team. He dreams of lifting the World Cup with the Albiceleste. He has just had the World Cup balloon tattooed in Qatar.

This cold snap of Messi on his future

In a video that has gone viral, Lionel Messi shows off his new tattoo on his right leg. Around “Al Rihla”, name given to the official ball of the next World Cup, is marked “Vamos 2022”. Suffice to say that the Paris Saint-Germain striker intends to lift a second major trophy with his selection. Last summer, he guided Argentina to their 15th Copa America title. This next World Cup will undoubtedly be the last for the PSG superstar.

At the end of the playoffs, the 34-year-old had even cast a chill over his future in the national team. “After the World Cup, I will have to take stock of a lot of things”, indicated the Parisian number 30. For this tournament in Qatar, the South American champion is housed in Pool C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.