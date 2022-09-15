Lionel Messi takes a record from Cristiano Ronaldo

Another record for Lionel Messi. By scoring Wednesday against Maccabi Haifa, in the second day of the Champions League group stage, the Argentinian broke a new record. Indeed, the Israeli club has become the 39th opponent against whom he has scored in his career in the most prestigious of competitions.

But that’s not all. This record allows the former Barcelona player to overtake his best rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. So far he has been level with the Portuguese, who has scored against 38 different teams since his C1 debut.

It was the first time the Pulga faced Maccabi Haifa, because the Israelis had not participated in a group stage of the Champions League since the 2009-10 season, and never had the opportunity to face FC Barcelona. However, they are not the only team LM10 can add to their roster in this group stage.

The PSG striker also didn’t score against Benfica in their only two group stage meetings in the 2011-12 season. In the first leg, he provided two assists to Alexis Sánchez and Cesc Fàbregas for a 2-0 victory, but in the second leg he did not start and the match ended in a draw (0-0) . Messi will therefore have a double chance to find the fault against the Eagles on October 5 and 11, first in Lisbon, then in Paris.

Among his 39 victims, the team against which the seven-time Ballon d’Or has scored the most goals in the European Cup is Arsenal, with nine goals scored, then comes AC Milan and Celtic (8).

Note that the Parisian number 30 scored for the 18th consecutive season in the Champions League, which is also a new record. But he could be joined by Karim Benzema, who has scored in the previous 17 seasons.