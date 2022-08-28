Lionel Messi takes sides in the PSG penaltygate affair
While on paper the Parisian evening against Montpellier on the second day of Ligue 1 seemed perfect with a 5-2 victory, the first frictions of the Galtier era started. The choice of the first penalty taker between Neymar and Mbappé divides, even within the club.
23rd minute at the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappé can heal his return to the lawns of Ligue 1 with a penalty, the French player rushes … and it is stopped by Omlin. 30 minutes later, it is Neymar who tries the exercise and transforms easily.
Since then it’s been war. On the networks or in the club the reactions are not lacking. So much so that coach Christophe Galtier tried to defuse the situation at a press conference: “In this match against Montpellier, there was a very specific order: number one shooter Kylian and number two Neymar. Afterwards, nothing happened on the second penalty, there was a discussion, an exchange between Kylian and Neymar and from the moment Ney felt like shooting him, Kylian left him.”
If the coach tries to ease the tensions, some players do not fail to choose their camp starting with Lionel Messi.
This Sunday evening, Paris Saint-Germain travels to Lille for the third day of Ligue 1 and inevitably everyone will be attentive and this will also be the case for Lionel Messi. As indicated The Teamthe Argentinian did not appreciate and showed it on the field during the meeting.
Above all, the daily indicates that if there was a need to choose a side in this story, the former Barça would clearly side with his friend Neymar. The two men had also spent the post-match evening together, with Marquinhos, Paredes and their companions. Messi, like the rest of France, will be very attentive to the next penalty.