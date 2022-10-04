Lionel Messi: The most dangerous player in Europe ahead of Haaland and Mbappé

After a failed first season at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is finally showing all his worth at PSG.

He enjoyed a dominant start to the 2022/23 season, with both goals and assists, and is one of his team’s main cornerstones.

According to ‘OPTA’, the Argentine’s numbers are higher than other top players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.

Messi’s usual numbers

Between club and national team, Messi has 10 goals and 8 assists. He looks more comfortable on the pitch and that’s reflected not only in his numbers, but also in PSG’s performance.

With the arrival of Christophe Galtier, a more team-oriented style of play has been observed which plays to Messi’s strengths.

According to ‘Opta’, the former Barcelona star generates a total of 5.25 dangerous situations per game.

This stat includes goals, assists, finishes, assists and dribbles that have a direct impact on PSG’s result.

In this respect, he surpasses other top players in Europe.

Although Haaland is the main star so far this season with 17 goals and three assists, his impact outside of goals is minor in Manchester City’s game.

An aspect that Pep Guardiola himself said the Norwegian needs to improve.

At 35, Lionel Messi continues to prove that he has gas in the tank and can continue to amaze with his football.

Although he is not the top scorer this season, his impact on the team’s performance could well be beneficial for PSG and Argentina.