Lionel Messi, the reasons for a historic absence

Who would have imagined one day seeing Lionel Messi absent from a Ballon d’Or list? Nominated every year since 2005, in the top 5 of the ranking since 2006 and above all winner seven times – a record in the history of this award – the Argentinian was even the last footballer to have lifted it during the last editions in 2019 and in 2021. Left FC Barcelona to everyone’s surprise last summer and due to various financial problems in Catalonia, the 35-year-old striker had joined Paris Saint-Germain and many expected that he pours an avalanche of goals, technical gestures and decisive passes on the French lawns.

However, nothing happened as we could imagine and the absence of Lionel Messi from the list of nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or is indeed a reality. And if this news is already an event, seeing a media earthquake shaking Catalonia and the Argentine people, the results achieved by the native of Rosario during his first season in Paris do not turn in his favor. In addition to the physical glitches, a period of convalescence linked to Covid-19 shortly after his arrival and an adaptation to a new environment to be taken into account, the performance of the ex-Barcelonian remained well below expectations, when we know the prowess of which he is capable.

Amazing statistics

How to sum up Lionel Messi’s first season at PSG? In accounting terms, the Argentinian has 14 assists to his name, but only six goals scored in Ligue 1. If the tactical choices of Mauricio Pochettino – who has often changed his offensive tactics throughout the season – do not did not help, we felt that Leo Messi had lost what we had nicknamed him the Pulga. His small steps, his ball retention strength, his passing precision or his brilliant set pieces seemed not to have made the trip from Barcelona.

The Argentinian’s lack of success, who nevertheless hit the posts eleven times, worried Parisian supporters throughout the season. Elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid (1-0, 1-3), where he missed a decisive penalty in the first leg, even put an end to public expectations. A competition where he will have managed to score seven goals, including his first for the French club, a jewel during the group match against Manchester City, at the Parc des Princes (2-0).

A rule change that doesn’t help

However, despite his complicated season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or had arguments in his favor to appear in this list. His selection record remains honorable (10 goals and 2 assists in 11 matches) with in particular a hat-trick in qualifying for the World Cup against Bolivia (4-1), two assists made during the Finalissima against Italy (3-0), then a magnificent quintuple in a friendly against Estonia (5-0), at the end of the season.

But here, the total record of the Argentinian could not allow him to appear in the classification of the named. The Ballon d’Or reform, with a change in the schedule and regulations, clearly didn’t help Lionel Messi make the list. However, the Pulga intends to return to it very quickly. “Given what has happened in recent months, I think I can reverse the situation. I know this year is going to be different, I’m already prepared for the rest. Now I know the club, the city, I’m more comfortable with the locker room.”he explained to Tyc Sports, last May. And it was not his performance in Clermont, on the first day of the L1 season (5-0), that made him lie.