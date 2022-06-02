Lionel Messi, the striking contrast

What’s next after this ad

For those who still doubted it, there is indeed a Lionel Messi with Argentina and another with Paris Saint-Germain. Arriving in the French capital like a rockstar, the Argentinian certainly discovered Ligue 1 at the age of 34, but his status as the best player in history raised a lot of expectations. His record of 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 matches, in all competitions with the Rouge-et-Bleu, therefore logically did not thrill anyone. La Pulga, however, recently confided in the Argentine media TyC Sports to explain his complicated first season in Paris. A difficult year marked by covid-19, but not only.

“Honestly, it’s been a tough year. Me, in Barcelona, ​​I had everything. I left there very early. I lived more in Barcelona than in Argentina. I was very well there. The truth is, I hadn’t planned to change anything. I also had to get used to another way of playing because I’ve always been used to a style and I arrived at a place where it’s not the same thing, where we play differently, where we see football differently, with new partners. At Barcelona I had been playing with some of my partners for many years and they knew me by heart. This was all new to me. Then I started the league late, because I arrived at the club late. I had this knock on my knee which stopped me a bit and, among other things, I couldn’t start. I couldn’t make three or four matches in a row. The holidays arrived and I said: “well, I’m starting from scratch, I’m recharging the batteries and it’s going to change, I’m going to adapt”, and there, I contracted the Covid…”

Messi arrives launched for the World Cup

In the hard with the PSG, Messi is, on the other hand, no longer the same player when he puts on the jersey of the national team. Yesterday, against Italy, the former Blaugrana greatly participated in the Albiceleste triumph (3-0) at Wembley. A decisive passer on Lautaro Martinez’s opener as well as Paulo Dybala’s third goal, voted man of the match by our editorial staff, Messi lifted his second international trophy with Argentina, a little less than a year after the Copa America score. A rebirth with the selection that does not go unnoticed. Before, everything had to go through him. From now on, Messi and his teammates show a more collective face and the performances of the Parisian are affected. Involved in all the good moves, very mobile, Messi is clearly not the same player as in Paris (for the moment). Carried in triumph by his partners, the number 10 is preparing in the best possible way for what will perhaps be his last World Cup.

Asked by TyC Sports after the meeting, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or also returned to the importance of the Albiceleste collective. “We were able to improve things we already had, adding things to the game. Today was another demonstration that this group is ready for anything. We are here to fight anyone. When we’re together it’s contagious, we get strength where we don’t. This is the path. This group, everything they’ve done, they’ve done it this way, playing this way every game. Today more than ever. Can’t give more. The details can decide a match. Fortunately, today I felt good. Tired sometimes, but we motivate each other and we give each other the strength to help each other on the pitch. » And since this metamorphosis, Messi’s Argentina have been undefeated for three years and 32 consecutive matches…