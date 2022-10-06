Lionel Messi threatened to end up like Cristiano Ronaldo

Leo Messi is threatened to end up like Cristiano Ronaldo if he returns to Barça.

Leo Messi has been threatened to end up like Cristiano Ronaldo by ending up on the Barca bench if he returns to Catalonia

next summer.

Former player Steve Nicol, who won the 1984 European Cup with Liverpool and played more than 500 times for the club, told ESPN FC: “You always think you can come back somewhere and it’s going to click. and it will be like the good old days.

“Unfortunately the number of times a player has tried to do it, and just look at Ronaldo, the number of times players have tried to do it and it didn’t work. I’m trying to remember d “Only one time it’s worked, but I can’t seem to find one. So if I’m Messi, leave it as it is.

“Ian Rush”, there is one. The difference is that Rush was 28 I think when he came back [à Liverpool]it’s a little different to be 35 or 36 years old.

“So no, I think Messi should leave everything he did at Barcelona as it is and not go back and spoil it. Because for me Ronaldo has spoiled his legacy a bit. The fact is he is sitting on his behind watching. People are going to remember that.”

Messi is FC Barcelona’s top scorer with 672 goals and tops the all-time appearances list with 778 appearances.