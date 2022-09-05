Lionel Messi threatens Cristiano Ronaldo

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo this season in the Champions League, Lionel Messi has a great opportunity to reduce the goal gap that separates him from the Portuguese.

Sixth in the last Premier League championship, Manchester United failed in their race for the Champions League. Embarked on the Mancunian boat at the start of last seasonCristiano Ronaldo did not expect this failure and tried by all means to change teams, the idea being to play the most prestigious of club competitions. Unfortunately for him, the five-time Ballon d’Or only found closed doors and resolved to stay at Old Trafford. Enough to leave the field open to his eternal rival to try to return to his height, in terms of goals scored in C1.

As for him engaged with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi will therefore do everything possible to get closer to the record of CR7. The Lusitanian currently has 141 goals in his European tally. “La Pulga” has 125 achievements in the Champions League. These are therefore sixteen units that separate the two sacred monsters for the moment. Getting back up to Ronaldo in one season already seems complicated for Lionel Messi, whose highest total of goals in a year is fourteen (in 2011-2012).

CR7 transferred this winter?

But with the firepower of the Parisian attack, the fields of the possible remain open and it seems inappropriate to ensure from the outset that Lionel Messi will not be able to fulfill this objective, however incredible it may be. One thing, however, could change that. If Critiano Ronaldo were to leave Manchester United during the next winter transfer window to join a team qualified for the second phase of the Champions League, then the Portuguese would have the opportunity to score to consolidate his lead. To date, all scenarios are possible, even if the threat is very real for CR7.