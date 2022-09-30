Lionel Messi towards a contract extension?

After a checkered first season at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is doing much better. The Argentine striker also recalled him during the international break. The Parisian leaders would therefore like to take the opportunity to keep him, because the South American star’s contract ends next June. But they will also have to deal with competition since FC Barcelona remains on the lookout to try to repatriate the 35-year-old player.

However, according to information from the Spanish media the Padlock Ser, PSG have reportedly submitted an extension offer to Lionel Messi. The Argentinian could extend for a season (with an optional extra year) while keeping his current salary, which stands at 30 million euros per year. The main interested party, however, indicated that he would consider the continuation of his Parisian adventure after the World Cup in Qatar which begins in less than two months.