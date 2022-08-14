Lionel Messi towards extension at PSG, Barça already beaten? – Kick Soccer

Lionel Messi is strongly courted by Barça, but his future could be written at PSG.

The season of all dangers for PSG. Lionel Messi is out of contract. The Argentinian can activate one more year, but Barça are pushing hard to convince him to return. A priori, Messi is not thrilled to see President Joan Laporta, who was at the origin of his departure.

The ball is therefore in Lionel Messi’s court. “Like Verratti and Marquinhos, the case of Messi, at the end of the contract in 2023, will happen quite quickly. Paris have shown positive signs in recent weeks to discuss a new contract while a one-year option is available and both parties agree.

“In recent weeks, several rumors have also announced a desire from FC Barcelona to bring the star back next season. Noises quickly swept away by his entourage. ‘There has been no contact with FC Barcelona or Laporta since Leo’s departure, we have been assured. Those who say the opposite are liars’”, emphasizes L’Equipe.

Lionel Messi could therefore extend his contract until 2023. But he leaves time for reflection, and the decision should not be made before the end of the World Cup.