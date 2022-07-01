Lionel Messi vetoes Luis Campos

PSG Mercato: While rumors of Neymar Jr’s departure from Paris circulate, Lionel Messi would have decided for the future of the Brazilian.

PSG Mercato: Lionel Messi against the departure of Neymar Jr

Paris Saint-Germain intend to carry out a revolution after their disappointing new season. Leonardo has left the post of sporting director. Luis Campos is now PSG’s sporting advisor. The Portuguese technician has already signed his first recruit in the person of Vitinha. The Portuguese midfielder arrives from FC Porto. While other big reinforcements are expected, speculation is rife about the future of Neymar Jr. The last outing of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, which questioned the involvement of the Brazilian, had cast a chill over the future Parisian crack auriverde. Likewise, the interests of certain clubs abroad such as Chelsea, Juventus and AC Milan have been revealed. Team-mate and friend of the former Blaugrana, Lionel Messi would be opposed to the departure of Neymar from Paris.

A signature already recorded for Neymar

Argentinian media The Nation ensures that La Pulga wants to evolve alongside Neymar Jr. Lionel Messi reunited with his former Barcelona teammate at Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The two men notably won everything during the Brazilian’s time at FC Barcelona. PSG, which hopes to raise its first continental star, had recruited the Auriverde superstar for this purpose. Five years after his arrival, the European Rouge et Bleu prize list is still blank. While he is announced on the departure, Neymar is now linked to Paris until 2027.

The Team ensures that a clause has been activated for the automatic renewal of the Brazilian’s one-year contract. A news that should therefore delight Lionel Messi. It remains to be seen whether this extension will be enough to quell the rumors linked to the future of the international striker in the capital.